Action initiated against farmers for stubble burning: Amarinder

Action has been initiated against 2,923 farmers so far in 20,729 cases of stubble burning reported till November 1 in Punjab, which expects a 10-20% decline in the number of such cases this year compared with 2018, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

As against a total of around 49,000 cases of stubble burning last year, this year the State government has so far received reports of 20,729 cases, with more than 70% of the paddy already harvested.

‘Drive intensified’

Despite the High Court having stayed the recovery of fines from farmers penalised last year, the State government has intensified its drive against the dangerous practice of stubble burning, Capt. Amarinder said in a statement here on Sunday.

The enforcement teams had till November 1 visited 11, 286 fire incidents sites, and environment compensation amounting to ₹41.62 lakh had been imposed in 1,585 cases, red entry made in revenue documents (khasra girdawari) in 1,136 cases, and prosecution-FIR filed in 202 cases against defaulting farmers.

The process of verifying the remaining fire incidents and levying of environmental compensation was being expedited, said the Chief Minister. He said that the Punjab Pollution Control Board had also imposed environmental compensation of ₹62 lakhs on 31 combine harvesters operating without Super Straw Management System.

Central compensation

Compensation by the Central government was the only solution in the circumstances, said the Chief Minister, adding that the matter was not one of politics, but “a question of the future of our people, which goes beyond politics.”

The ball was totally in the Centre’s court since most State governments were bankrupt, with his own State reeling under massive debt, Capt. Amarinder said, adding that the fiscal situation was linked to GST, which had aggravated their economic problems.