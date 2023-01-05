Action against officers for bulldozing houses in 15 days: Assam govt. to High Court

January 05, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam government has assured the Gauhati High Court that action against officers for bulldozing a few houses in Nagaon district in May 2022, would be taken in 15 days.

The local authorities had bulldozed the houses of five villagers hours after a mob had burnt down the Batadrava police station, to protest a custodial death of a person named Safikul Islam.

The local authorities had justified the action, claiming the houses were built on illegally occupied land in Salnabori village with forged documents. The place is about 6 kms from the Batadrava police station.

On Tuesday, the court of Justice Soumitra Saikia heard the public interest litigation on the bulldozing case almost a month after the government was asked to be better prepared.

Assam’s Advocate-General, Devajit Saikia told the court that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary was inquiring into the bulldozing incident and that appropriate action would be taken within 15 days from January 3.

“Upon such assurance and in view of the fact that the State is now seized of the matter, it is expected that the State shall also take appropriate decision for compensating the persons affected by the illegal action of the officer,” the court’s order said.

State Trinamool Congress president, Ripun Bora welcomed the court’s nudge for action against the Assam police officials. “We demand that the government should rebuild the houses,” he said.

