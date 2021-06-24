Act tough with notorious criminals, says U.P. CM

LUCKNOW

24 June 2021 23:03 IST

Do not offer ‘any concessions’ to them, he says.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials to create a separate category of hardened criminals or those with charges related to terrorism lodged in jails and behave strictly with them.

During a briefing on a draft amendment to the UP Jail Manual, Mr. Adityanath told officials to not offer “any concessions” to “shatir apradhi” or notorious criminals.

A ‘category’ should be created in jails of those involved in terrorism, mafia activities and crimes against women, and they should be dealt with strictly, a government spokesperson said quoting Mr. Adityanath.

The CM also said there was a need for “comprehensive reforms” in behaviour towards inmates in prisons.