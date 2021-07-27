Act immediately on five priority areas, Sidhu-led PPCC team tells Amarinder

CHANDIGARH

My government has implemented most of the promises made to the people, says Chief Minister

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu along with four working presidents on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to fulfil the 18-point agenda of the party ‘high command,’ pointing out that the State needs stern, decisive, inclusive and compassionate leadership more than before.

“Today, Punjab needs a stern, decisive, inclusive and compassionate leadership more than ever before to fulfil genuine demands of every Punjabi,” said the letter, which the team handed over to the Chief Minister. Working presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Pawan Goel accompanied Mr .Sidhu to their first meeting with the Chief Minister since taking over the reins.

The letter said after multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers to understand the public sentiment, there are five priority areas on which the government must act upon immediately from amongst the 18-point agenda.

Key demands

The key demands include punishing the main culprits behind the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the police firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan and the arrest of the big fish behind drug trafficking as mentioned in the Special Task Force report.

The letter also says: “Our government must fulfil your 2017 election promise by cancelling faulty power purchase agreements without any further loss to the exchequer.” On the “three black farm laws”, the Congress leaders demanded that the Punjab government must not merely recommend amendments to a few clauses but reject them completely by announcing that they will not be implemented in Punjab at any cost.

“Today, more than 20 unions [of teachers, doctors, nurses, safai karmcharis, etc.] are protesting across the State. A compassionate leadership that is ready to listen and take steps for inclusive development of all is the need. The government must open doors for discussion, consultation and deliver what it can, considering its fiscal means immediately.”

The Chief Minister in his reply said all the key issues of concern raised by the party leadership were already in advanced stages of resolution by his government, which had been working on them in close coordination with the party.

Pointing out that his government had already implemented most of the promises made to the people in the 2017 party election manifesto, the Chief Minister said the pending issues were also being resolved.

‘We must work together’

Stressing the need to work closely together in the interest of the party, the Chief Minister told the Punjab Congress president and the working presidents that “your win is my win and our win is the party’s win, and we need to work together in the interest of the State and its people”.

Captain Amarinder said the party leaders and workers need to take pro-people decisions and actions of the government to the ground, so that the people could be made aware of all the excellent work done in the past four plus years of the Congress government.