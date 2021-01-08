Act against squatters on govt. housing: NHRC to Odisha

NHRC. File

BHUBANESWAR

08 January 2021 17:36 IST

State owed ₹4 cr from retired employees, ex-MLAs refusing to vacate quarters

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha government to take action against employees who have been occupying government quarters after retirement.

Akhand, a human rights activist, had moved the Commission stating that due such illegal occupation of quarters at Bhubaneswar, many government employees were deprived of accommodation.

In his petition, Mr. Akhand said as many as 308 retired officers and employees had illegally occupied government quarters in Bhubaneswar.

“Since 2009, retired employees have occupied these quarters. A sum of ₹4.28 crore has been the pending against these retired officials,” he alleged.

“As per the norm when retired employees continue to occupy these quarters, the government needs to take legal action against them and get the quarters vacated using the police force. Surprisingly, the government has sat over the file for years together after serving letters of cancellation,” alleged the activist.

Retired employees in the rank from engineer-in-chief to Odisha Administrative Service officers and from section officers to teachers were found to be occupying quarters for several years despite having been sent repeated letters of cancellation of allotment, alleged Mr. Akhand.

The NHRC has directed the State chief secretary to take appropriate action against illegal occupants of government housing in Bhubaneswar within eight weeks.

Those overstaying in government quarters include not just retired employees, but also families of journalists who have died and former MLAs reluctant to part with sprawling houses in the State capital.