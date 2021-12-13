Other States

Act against right-wing groups, urges priests’ forum

The Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh Government should take strict action against right-wing groups that shouted slogans on December 6 demanding installation of a Krishna deity inside the Shahi Idgah mosque here. The mosque is located next to the Srikrishna Janmasthan.

“Stern action should be taken against the organisations trying to start some new programme inside and outside the mosque,” Mahesh Pathak, national president of Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha said in a statement.

He said it will have an adverse impact on the economy of Mathura since the inflow of pilgrims and devotees to the temple town could be affected. Mr. Pathak said if the dispute leads to a decline in tourists, then it would affect the priests who are already facing financial difficulty. As the matter is sub-judice, the courts will have to decide on the issue, he said.

Expressing doubt over the designs of the Government, he alleged that the right-wing groups were running BJP’s agenda.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had recently offered support for a new temple in Mathura.


