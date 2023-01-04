ADVERTISEMENT

Acquitted in gang rape case, man sues MP govt seeking ₹10,000 crore compensation for 'suffering and mental agony'

January 04, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Ratlam (MP)

Man has sought the compensation citing mental agony due to fake charges of gang rape.

PTI

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After being acquitted of gang rape charges, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has sought compensation of more than ₹10,000 crore from the state government citing "suffering and mental agony" caused to him as his incarceration sent his family to the brink of starvation.

Of the ₹10,006.02 crore compensation, the man has sought ₹2 lakh towards the "loss of God's gift to humans e.g. sexual pleasure", as per his petition.

Kantu, alias Kantilal Bheel (35), moved the district and sessions court after a local court on October 20, 2022, dropped the gang rape charges, said his lawyer Vijay Singh Yadav. His case against the MP government and the investigators will be heard on January 10.

Asked about the whopping recompense, Mr. Yadav said ₹10,000 crore has been sought on the grounds that "human life is precious", while the remaining ₹6.02 crore is for various reasons, including legal expenses of ₹2 lakh, mental agony and suffering by his family.

In his petition, Mr. Bheel said he was the sole breadwinner for his family when the police arrested him in the gang rape case on December 23, 2020. Mr. Yadav said Mr. Bheel supported his ageing mother, wife and their three children.

Mr. Yadav said his client has sought ₹10,006.02 crore citing suffering and mental agony to him and his family due to the fake charges of gang rape. In his absence, Mr. Bheel's family was on the verge of starvation, he said.

According to Mr. Yadav, a woman filed a complaint on July 20, 2018, against Mr. Bheel at Manasa police station, accusing him of raping her on the pretext of dropping her at her brother’s home.

She alleged Mr. Bheel handed her over to another person who she claimed raped her for six months before allowing her to go, said the lawyer.

The complaint led to Mr. Bheel's arrest and incarceration for nearly two years.

