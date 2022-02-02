Acid attack on woman triggers protest in Kashmir

SRINAGAR

02 February 2022 22:31 IST

Police have arrested three accused for the Srinagar incident

Kashmir witnessed public outrage on Wednesday over the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman in Srinagar, even as the police arrested three persons, including the main accused, in the incident.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said they had arrested three accused and sealed a shop for illegal sale of acid. After the preliminary investigation and technical analysis, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police Raja Zuhaib said the victim, who is from Srinagar’s Eidgah area, had rejected the engagement proposal of the accused who started stalking her. “The accused [also from Srinagar] used to work in a medical shop.

On February 1, he took break from work and went on a two-wheeler to the place where the woman used to work. As the victim was heading back home late in the evening, acid was thrown on her,” the police said.According to hospital sources, the victim’s face and an eye were affected.

Capital punishment sought

Scores of youth held a demonstration in Srinagar’s Jehangeer Chowk and demanded capital punishment for the attacker.National Conference youth leader Salman Sagar demanded “swift action against the culprits”. Peoples Conference termed the incident “the worst example of violence against women”. “There is no place for any such action in any civilised society. We stand by the victim in this hour of pain and hope all the necessary steps are taken by the authorities to provide justice to her,” the party spokesman said.Peoples Democratic Party leader Mohit Bhan said it was time “we put an end to targeted abuse and harassment women face online and offline every day”.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a conglomeration of religious bodies headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, described the incident as “deteriorating social situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley”.“Rising incidence of misbehaviour, rampant drug addiction, rising suicide rate, traumatic events of domestic violence, intolerance among children and youth, and promotion of waywardness are a matter of grave concern for every sensible and conscious citizen,” an MMU spokesman said.