Acid attack on student by husband in Berhampur

A third-year diploma student was attacked with acid on the MKCG Medical College campus in Odisha’s Berhampur on Thursday.

The victim as well as her father alleged that the assailant was her husband, Niranjan Pradhan (30), who managed to abscond after the ghastly act.

Two special police teams have been constituted to track down the accused, said Berhampur ASP Shantanu Dash.

The incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. near the students’ common room on the campus. A team of doctors from different departments immediately initiated treatment of the victim. She was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the afternoon.

Condition stable

According to physicians who treated her at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, she suffered severe acid burns on the left side of her face, neck and arm. Her condition is said to be stable.

The victim had got married on May 7 this year. She was staying at a private hostel in Berhampur to continue her studies. On Thursday morning, her husband allegedly entered the campus and managed to reach the area near the students’ common room on the second floor. He called the victim outside and allegedly threw acid on her face before fleeing from the spot.

The victim’s father, Bipin Pradhan, said his daughter was not in good terms with her husband. Their relationship deteriorated within a few days of their marriage. “She had suffered torture at the hands of her husband and in-laws. We had lodged a complaint at the women’s police station,” he said.

Following the incident, students at the medical college have demanded enhanced security on the campus. They pointed out that due to lack of proper security, the accused managed to reach the area near the students’ common room to splash acid on the victim.