Acharya Devvrat sworn in as Gujarat Governor

Gujarat’s new Governor Acharya Devvrat was sworn in on Monday. He was administered the oath of office by the acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, Justice Anant S. Dave, at Raj Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, outgoing Governor O.P. Kohli and others.
Mr. Devvrat, who is the 20th Governor of the State, took the oath in Sanskrit.
Before assuming charge, Mr. Devvrat held the gubernatorial post in Himachal Pradesh from where he has been shifted to Gujarat, the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah.
He has been associated with the Arya Samaj and earlier served as the principal of a "gurukul" (traditional school) at Kurukshetra in Haryana. He is a post-graduate in Hindi and has over 30 years of experience in academics and administration in various capacities.
