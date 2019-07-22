Other States

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as Gujarat Governor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being greeted by designate Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being greeted by designate Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 21, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Before assuming charge, Mr. Devvrat held the gubernatorial post in Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat’s new Governor Acharya Devvrat was sworn in on Monday. He was administered the oath of office by the acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, Justice Anant S. Dave, at Raj Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, outgoing Governor O.P. Kohli and others.

Mr. Devvrat, who is the 20th Governor of the State, took the oath in Sanskrit.

Before assuming charge, Mr. Devvrat held the gubernatorial post in Himachal Pradesh from where he has been shifted to Gujarat, the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah.

He has been associated with the Arya Samaj and earlier served as the principal of a "gurukul" (traditional school) at Kurukshetra in Haryana. He is a post-graduate in Hindi and has over 30 years of experience in academics and administration in various capacities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 11:25:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/acharya-devvrat-sworn-in-as-gujarat-governor/article28656137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY