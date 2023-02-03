Accused police in Odisha Minister’s murder had penned down motive on paper

February 03, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police probing the murder of former State Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das on Thursday, claimed to have received a lead about the motive behind the murder.

Before committing the murder, Gopal Krushna Das, the accused Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, was believed to have penned down his motive on pieces of paper that he had hidden in his pockets. For, he had a fear of being lynched by the supporters of the Minister.

Following the firing at the Minister on Sunday last, he was whisked away to the Jharsuguda Airport Police Station where he was kept for two or three hours, before being handed over to the Crime Branch. During this time, he was said to have flushed the pieces of paper into the police station toilet.

“Following the lead given by accused during interrogation about throwing handwritten paper in which he had noted down in detail his motive behind the crime in the toilet of Airport Police Station, Jharsuguda, a team of Crime Branch is carrying out search of the said septic tank to verify the plea taken by the accused ASI during interrogation,” said the Crime Branch in a statement on Thursday.

It said, “Some pieces of handwritten papers as narrated by the accused have been recovered. These will be sent to forensics and handwriting experts for reconstruction and examination.” Police sources said the papers got smudged following its dumping in the toilet.

Forensic evidence

The Crime Branch said the preserved viscera of the deceased was sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Bhubaneswar for chemical examination and opinion. Moreover, inspection of the vehicle and the crime spot by the scientific officer and ballistic experts using FARO 3-D scanner, had led to the recovery of one fired bullet, which was a valuable piece of evidence.

“Verification of medical treatment records and financial behaviour of accused ASI is taken up by another Crime Branch team at Berhampur. The team is also engaged in examination of the near and dear ones of the accused ASI to ascertain the plea advanced by him,” said the investigating agency. Meanwhile, the interrogation of the elder brother of the accused ASI at Berhampur, had been done.

ADVERTISEMENT