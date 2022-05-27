Accused of molesting granddaughter, ex-Uttarakhand minister shoots self dead

PTI May 27, 2022 18:17 IST

Rajendra Bahuguna was booked recently under the POCSO Act on the complaint of his daughter-in-law

A Roadways Union leader climbed a water tank and shot himself dead in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand after being accused by his daughter-in-law of molesting his granddaughter. Rajendra Bahuguna, 59, was booked recently under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of his daughter-in-law, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt said. Bahuguna’s son has filed a complaint against his wife for abetting his father’s suicide. The suicide incident happened in Haldwani’s Bhagat Singh Colony on Wednesday, Mr. Bhatt said. Bahuguna enjoyed the status of a minister of state for a year from 2004-05 during the chief ministership of N. D. Tiwari. Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.



