Other States

Accused of molesting granddaughter, ex-Uttarakhand minister shoots self dead

A Roadways Union leader climbed a water tank and shot himself dead in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand after being accused by his daughter-in-law of molesting his granddaughter.

Rajendra Bahuguna, 59, was booked recently under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of his daughter-in-law, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt said.

Bahuguna’s son has filed a complaint against his wife for abetting his father’s suicide.

The suicide incident happened in Haldwani’s Bhagat Singh Colony on Wednesday, Mr. Bhatt said.

Bahuguna enjoyed the status of a minister of state for a year from 2004-05 during the chief ministership of N. D. Tiwari.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Uttarakhand
suicide
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2022 6:21:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/accused-of-molesting-granddaughter-ex-uttarakhand-minister-shoots-self-dead/article65466921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY