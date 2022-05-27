Accused of molesting granddaughter, ex-Uttarakhand minister shoots self dead
Rajendra Bahuguna was booked recently under the POCSO Act on the complaint of his daughter-in-law
A Roadways Union leader climbed a water tank and shot himself dead in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand after being accused by his daughter-in-law of molesting his granddaughter.
Rajendra Bahuguna, 59, was booked recently under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of his daughter-in-law, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt said.
Bahuguna’s son has filed a complaint against his wife for abetting his father’s suicide.
The suicide incident happened in Haldwani’s Bhagat Singh Colony on Wednesday, Mr. Bhatt said.
Bahuguna enjoyed the status of a minister of state for a year from 2004-05 during the chief ministership of N. D. Tiwari.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.