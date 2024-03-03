ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in the Spanish woman gangrape case sent to jail after being produced in court

March 03, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Patna

National Commission for Women member meets the victim in Dumka, demands strict action

Amit Bhelari

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three persons arrested in the gangrape of a Spanish woman were produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court on Sunday.  Afterward, all three were sent to jail.

“The remaining four criminals have been identified and we have got their details. Soon, they will be arrested. We are also trying to give compensation to the woman. According to the rules, there is compensation of ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, but we will ensure that she gets the maximum compensation. We also appeal to the court for a speedy trial,” Dumka Superintendent of Police Kherwar said on Sunday evening.

Forensic and CID teams from Ranchi inspected the spot of the assault and collected evidence on Sunday. The couple’s statements have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Spanish woman on India tour raped in Jharkhand's Dumka, three arrested

The woman was gangraped in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Friday night under Hansdiha Police Station limits, when she was travelling to Nepal from West Bengal. The woman and her husband were on a tour of India by motorcycle, and the incident took place when they were resting in a tent in a deserted area in Kurmahat village. Seven youths passing via the area stopped at the tent, assaulted the couple and gangraped the 28-year-old woman. They also beat up the couple and stole ₹10,000.

Mamta Kumari, Member, National Women for Commission (NCW), met the victim. She termed the incident unfortunate and blamed the State government for the deteriorating law and order in the State.

“I met the couple at the district guest house and saw scratches on their faces. She told me that they were beaten up by a helmet and seven people gangraped her. I want to know why the police did not provide any security, as being a foreigner. When they were passing through Dumka, what was the vigilance, government and police team doing? We have taken this case suo motu and the Women Commission (NCW) is not going to tolerate this, and we have given the ultimatum that the remaining four [accused] should also be arrested as soon as possible. This government is insensitive towards women. Strict action should be taken against the people responsible for this,” Ms. Kumari said in Dumka.

On Saturday, the Opposition BJP had slammed the ruling government, calling the incident an utter failure of law and order in the State. They also demanded the removal of the Dumka SP, and strict action against the people involved in the crime.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US