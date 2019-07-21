Accused in policemen killing case shot dead

Kamal, one of the three undertrials who shot dead two constables and escaped from police custody in Sambhal on July 17, has been shot dead in a police encounter in Amroha district.

ADG Avinash Chandra confirmed that one of the absconding accused, Kamal, was shot dead late on Saturday in an encounter which took place under the Adampur police station limits.

“Kamal opened fire at an Amroha police team and injured constable Praveen Kumar. The police team also retaliated in which Kamal sustained bullet injuries. He was caught alive and rushed to district hospital in Amroha where he succumbed to his injuries,” Mr. Chandra said.

“We have cordoned off the area and will launch a combing operation to get the other two fugitives, Shakeel and Dharampal,” he said.

The ADG said late on Saturday evening, the police got a tip-off that all three absconding accused — Kamal, Shakeel and Dharmpal — were hiding in the jungle area of Shergarh village on the border of Sambhal and Amroha districts.

Police force from Adampur and Hasanpur police stations of Amroha immediately cordoned off the area.

Bullet injuries

Seeing the cops, the three miscreants opened fire at the police teams. In retaliatory firing, Kamal suffered bullet injuries while the other two managed to escape.

Superintendent of Police Amroha Vipin Tada said that the injured constable was referred to a district hospital.

Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that the other two accused would be nabbed soon.