Accused in murder of Odisha Congress candidate arrested

Bhagaban Sahu, prime accused in the murder of Congress candidate from Odisha’s Aska Assembly Constituency, Manoj Kumar Jena, was arrested by Berhampur police on Saturday.

The Congress candidate had been murdered in Berhampur on May 22, a day before the counting of votes. Police had earlier arrested seven persons in relation to this case. But Sahu, the prime conspirator behind the murder, had absconded. Sahu, a liquor trader, had used hired killers to murder Jena. Sahu now has seven criminal cases pending against him, including five murder cases.

According to the findings of investigating police officers, a long-standing tussle over criminal activities and the liquor trade were the reason behind this murder.