Accused in Hapur child rape case identified

Police announce reward for his arrest

The police on Wednesday released the photograph of the alleged rapist of a six-year-old child in a Hapur village and also announced a reward of ₹50,00 for his arrest. “The accused has been identified as Rohtas alias Dalpat. The survivor and witnesses have recognised him,” Sarvesh Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hapur, told The Hindu.

The girl was abducted from her village in Garh area on August 6 by a bike-borne man and was found by a farmer near a sugarcane field in the early hours of August 7.

The police took her to a local hospital from where she was referred to Meerut Medical College where the doctors confirmed that she was brutally raped. After a surgery, the girl is said to be stable.

Mr. Mishra said they could identify the culprit through the motorcycle he had borrowed from his brother-in-law.