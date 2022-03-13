Other States

Accused in CRPF personnel killing case arrested

The assailant, who shot dead a CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, police said on March 13.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar, said an overground worker (OGW) has also been arrested in connection with the case.  Terrorists on March 12 evening shot dead off-duty CRPF personnel Mukhtar Ahmad at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested," the IGP said in a tweet.

Mr. Kumar said the crime was committed under the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh.

A case has been registered, the IGP Kashmir said.


