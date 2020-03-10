Accompanied by Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Modi; quits Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia. File photo: Shanker Chakravarty

NEW DELHI

10 March 2020 12:43 IST

He will be joining BJP, according to a source

The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh came to a head on Tuesday morning as former Union Power Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving the way for his joining the BJP.

Mr. Scindia’s loyalists in the Madhya Pradesh Congress (around 12-14) MLAs had earlier landed in Bengaluru, prompting an emergency meeting of the State Cabinet and their subsequent resignation. This was, however, not enough to pacify Mr. Scindia, who has been having growing differences in the Congress over what was his due after the party gained power in the State.

Senior sources in the BJP said that after Mr. Scindia left his residence this morning, he drove to Gujarat Bhawan and met with Mr. Shah. The two later left for Mr. Modi’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in Mr. Shah’s vehicle. Mr. Scindia subsequently resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

“The meeting with Prime Minister Modi clarified all matters. Mr. Scindia will be joining the BJP, after which a meeting of the Central Election Committee will be called and his nomination announced for the Rajya Sabha. It is likely he will get a berth in the Union Cabinet whenever a reshuffle is held,” said a senior source in the BJP.

As for the Madhya Pradesh government, the Karnataka model is likely to be followed, getting Congress MLAs loyal to Mr. Scindia to resign, reducing the numbers in the Assembly and making it easy for the BJP to win a test of strength.

A meeting of the BJP’s legislative party meeting in Bhopal has been called for later on March 10, with former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to be elected leader.