Accepted Bihar’s recommendation for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Centre to SC

The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor’s death should come out.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.
The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.
Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.
