Accept modifications in daily life, office routine: Supriya Sule

A new normal: Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party leader and MP from Baramati, bats for extensive campaigns on precautions against novel coronavirus.

Mumbai

23 May 2020 23:42 IST

‘Coronavirus is not going away soon; we cannot sit at home for ever’

People must be prepared to live with novel coronavirus at least for the next two years and have to start making adequate changes to their behaviour, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said on Saturday and hinted that the State government might consider opening up more activities from June 1.

The government, she added, might consider including agriculture-related works in the employment guarantee scheme to ensure that monetary benefits reach the rural areas ahead of the kharif season.

“The disease is not going away in an instant. We have to learn of ways to live with it for at least the next two years. We have to start thinking about adjustments, modifications and changes in our work, routine, and offices from now itself. We cannot sit at home for ever. The roadblocks in the economy will force us to go hungry, if that happens,” said Ms. Sule, in an online interaction with a group of select reporters on Saturday.

Businesses will have to modify their operations with innovative ideas such as reducing staff presence by introducing three shifts, changing office timings or weekly offs, and strictly following physical distancing norms, she said.

Referring to the steps taken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in opening up activities in Delhi, Ms. Sule said, “There are two views about it. One group is praising it while the other is terming it as a disaster waiting to happen. But he has taken a risk for which he should be congratulated. Someone in the country had to take this decision and move forward,” she said.

When asked about Maharashtra, the MP from Baramati said she has taken the decision to restart economic activities in Pune district. “There could be similar changes in rest of the State after May 31,” she said.

“I too have to lead by example, by being present for my work at my office. The government will have to run campaigns informing people about precautions to be taken, changes to be made in real life and precautions to be taken,” she said.

Responding to a query on the government’s plan to alleviate rural distress, Ms. Sule said the employment guarantee scheme has been tweaked often since its inception and one could discuss whether or not agricultural works could be included in it.