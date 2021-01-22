Accept demands of farmers, says Hooda

GURUGRAM

22 January 2021 23:47 IST

‘Government indifferent to their plight’

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that those in power remain unmoved by the suffering of the farmers and deaths during their agitation against farm laws. He asked the government to accept the demands of the farmers and end their agitation.

Mr. Hooda, who continued his outreach among agitating farmers, was speaking at a sit-in at Ramayan toll plaza in Hansi. The former Chief Minister said he stood with farmers whole-heartedly as he himself was the son of one and understood their pain.

‘Nation deeply hurt’

Mr. Hooda said the nation was deeply hurt by the indifference of the government as many farmers had lost their lives in the struggle for their legitimate demands.

“We and the nation stands with the farmers. Their martyrdom will not go in vain,” he said.