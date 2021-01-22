Other States

Accept demands of farmers, says Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that those in power remain unmoved by the suffering of the farmers and deaths during their agitation against farm laws. He asked the government to accept the demands of the farmers and end their agitation.

Mr. Hooda, who continued his outreach among agitating farmers, was speaking at a sit-in at Ramayan toll plaza in Hansi. The former Chief Minister said he stood with farmers whole-heartedly as he himself was the son of one and understood their pain.

‘Nation deeply hurt’

Mr. Hooda said the nation was deeply hurt by the indifference of the government as many farmers had lost their lives in the struggle for their legitimate demands.

“We and the nation stands with the farmers. Their martyrdom will not go in vain,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 11:49:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/accept-demands-of-farmers-says-hooda/article33638706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY