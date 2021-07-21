ACB to probe flagship water conservation scheme of Devendra Fadnavis govt.

Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into over 900 work orders given under the Jalyukta Shivar scheme, which was the flagship scheme of the previous State government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

The Water Conservation Department minister Shankarrao Gadakh told reporters that a committee under former IAS officer Vijay Kumar has recommended the ACB probe. “We have received the report and action will be taken as per the report,” he said.

The ACB probe was recommended after observing gross violations in 900 works. The Vijay Kumar committee was formed by the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government to inquire into adverse remarks by the CAG on the water conservation scheme.

The previous government led by Mr. Fadnavis promoted this scheme which included construction of farm ponds, widening and broadening of nullahs and river bed cleaning.