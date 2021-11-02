ACB detects ₹6.97 cr. assets of ex-constable, family

These constitute 221% of their known sources of income, says State Vigilance Directorate

The Odisha Vigilance Department has detected properties worth ₹6.97 crore owned by a former constable and his family members, which is 221% of their known sources of income.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had carried out raids at multiple properties belonging to ex-constable Prasanna Kumar Behera, whose service was terminated for illegally running a dance bar, and his family members.

“The ex-constable and his family members were found in possession of assets to the tune of ₹6,97,15,057, which constitute 221% of their known sources of income,” said the State Vigilance Directorate.

Mr. Behera and his family members could not give a satisfactory account of the properties amassed by them. They were booked under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(b)/12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Mr. Behera is currently in judicial custody.

The Vigilance Department said Mr. Behera and his family members owned 0.250 acre purchased at ₹1.47 crore and built a sprawling over 18,000 sq ft showroom at a cost of ₹2 crore. The constable was also found to have added eight rooms to his small government accommodation.