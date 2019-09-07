ABVP seeks sedition case against AMU’s Kashmiri students for protesting against 370 annulment

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sought the lodging of a sedition case against a few Kashmiri students who allegedly held a protest march at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on Thursday evening against the nullification of Article 370.

“Holding a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 is an anti-national act and the HRD Ministry should order a probe in the entire incident,” ABVP office bearer Situ Chaudhary said. ABVP activists burnt an effigy of the AMU Vice-Chancellor at the Ramlila grounds for permitting Kashmiri students to hold a demonstration inside the University campus on Thursday evening.

“A show cause notice has been issued to the organisers of this protest keeping in view the fact that we have made it mandatory for permission to be obtained before holding any protest inside the campus,” AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said. The protest on Thursday was held without prior permission, he said.

“According to preliminary reports, a few students from Kashmir had gathered near the University canteen on Thursday evening with the objective of drawing the attention of the authorities to the deep distress they face over the fact that most of them have been unable to contact their families for over a month now and were also facing financial hardships because of the lack of communication,” Mr. Hameed added.

“We are investigating the entire incident and will proceed further after we receive replies to the showcause notice,” the Registrar added. He said AMU authorities were monitoring the situation closely.

There is zero tolerance for unlawful or anti-national activity on the campus, he said.