ABVP, NSUI members clash in Ahmedabad

Around a dozen persons, including National Students' Union of India (NSUI) general secretary Nikhil Savani, on Tuesday suffered injuries in a clash that broke out between the student outfit of the Congress and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Ahmedabad.

The NSUI tried to hold a protest outside the ABVP office to protest against the Sunday’s violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The JNU Students Union has blamed the ABVP for the violence on the campus on Sunday last.

In the clash that followed Mr. Savani was injured badly. He was profusely bleeding and was rushed to hospital.

As the clashes continued, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

After the incident, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan condemned the incident and alleged that the "autocratic behaviour of the BJP has resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten in Ahmedabad.”

“India is under #GundaRaaj. After JNU,Jamia now in Gujarat. @NSUIGujarat is protesting against #JNUTerrorAttack , #ABVP_Terrorists not only Created violence there but also attempt to kill @nsui activists. This time also police is watching as audience.” Mr Kundan tweeted.

“ABVP workers are openly attacking/beating NSUI workers in Ahmedabad and police remain a mute spectator,” Rajeev Satav, Gujarat Congress in-charge said, adding that the BJP government in Gujarat was protecting “ABVP goons.”

"A deplorable act by ABVP goons & clearly reflective of their violent tendencies. We strongly condemn this act of terror & demand swift action against the perpetrators. How can the BJP stand idly by as innocent students are brutalised? They have turned India into a war zone," the Congress party posted in its official Twitter handle.

PTI adds:

The ABVP alleged that NSUI members came to its office with an intention to attack the activists.

“The NSUI members came to our office waiving their flags. They then removed the flags and used its wooden sticks to attack our members,” ABVP member Naresh Desai said adding that more than five of their members were also injured in the incident.