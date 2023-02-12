ABVP cadres attack students, intellectuals on Utkal University campus in Odisha

February 12, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) cadres on Sunday attacked students and intellectuals who gathered for a seminar on Indian Constitution on the campus of Utkal University here.

Two persons sustained injuries while others escaped the attack from ABVP cadres who scuttled the seminar titled ‘Indian Constitution and Education’, organised by the Odisha-based Citizen’s Forum in association with Van Muhil Trust, Tamil Nadu.

As the seminar got under way at the PG Council Hall of Utkal University in the morning, about 150 people from all walks of life and students were listening to the lecture with rapt attention.

“I was the first speaker. While I was speaking, some people started raising objections, asking questions about who has given permission for the meeting and said the meeting cannot go on,” said Surajit Mazumdar, who teaches economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

They tore off the banner, created disturbance and eventually, attacked the organisers, who tried to pacify them. Pradipta Nayak, convener of the Citizen’s Forum, and Professor Surendra Jena, teacher in Surajmalsaha College, Puri, sustained injuries in the attack.

“There was nothing illegal and unconstitutional happening there. The programme had due permission. In my presentation what I had done was that I had highlighted the provisions of the Constitution and some comments Dr. B. R. Ambedkar had made at the time when the Constitution was formulated. There was no reason for the peace to be disturbed. It seemed my association with the JNU had irked them,” said Prof. Mazumdar.

On accusation the he had passed ‘anti-national’ comment, Prof. Mazumdar said, “I had not passed any comment like that. The discussion was purely academic. I was discussing constitutional amendments and the history of Indian society since the Constitution was adopted and its implications.”

“The allegation was their justification for what they had done. Even if I had made any comment which was not permissible, the violence by attackers was not the way the issue should have been dealt with. There are police and other law enforcement agencies. One cannot take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Police complaint

Mr. Nayak, who lodged a complaint with the local police station, said majority of attackers were non-students and they failed to clarify what was that they were objected to. Another complaint was lodged by the group which created disturbance. The ABVP accused that the seminar did not have any permission and would have disturbed peace on the campus.

“During the presentation, the JNU professor said upper caste people were at the helm of affairs of governance. It should be opposed. This is not acceptable,” said Manas Sahu, a former Utkal University student and affiliated to the ABVP.

Meanwhile, Sahid Nagar police station authorities said they had received two complaints from two groups. “Two persons have been identified and we will arrest them,” said Manoj Kumar Satpathy, inspector-in-charge.

Ali Kishore Pattnaik, Secretary of the CPI(M)’s Odisha Committee, condemned the attack on students and teachers.