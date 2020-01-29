ABVP activists take out pro-CAA march

About 300 students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, took out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Pune city on Tuesday.
Holding a 300-foot-long Tricolour, students and activists marched from Modern College’s Ganesh Khind campus to the Shivaji Nagar campus, shouting slogans in support of the CAA and NRC. ABVP’s city unit president Anil Thombre said the rally is a reply to those opposing the CAA.
According to the Act, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who have entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but given Indian citizenship.
