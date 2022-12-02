Absconding MLA surrenders before police commissioner in U.P.

December 02, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Lucknow

The State police were on a lookout for the MLA after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and others for rioting and arson at Nazir Fatima’s house over a land dispute

Mayank Kumar

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki surrender at the Kanpur Police Commissioner Camp Office in Kanpur on December 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Absconding Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sishamau assembly segment Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki, surrendered before the Kanpur police commissioner on Friday and subsequently were arrested in the arson and extortion case booked by the U.P. police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State police were on a lookout for the MLA after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and others for rioting and arson at Nazir Fatima’s house over a land dispute on November 8. Several police teams were conducting raids across many states from the last two weeks to nab the MLA.

The MLA and his brother were accompanied by Arya Nagar MLA Amitabh Bajpai and Kanpur Cantt MLA Mohammad Hasan alias Roomi to the commissioner’s office during surrender.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police charged Mr. Solanki and six others under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 120 (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mr. Solanki has refuted charges and released a video message during the period he was absconding alleging political vendetta and sought protection of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

He asked the U.P. Speaker to form a committee of legislatures to probe the charges against him and give justice which is not possible under the present government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US