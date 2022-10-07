About 25,000kg narcotics to be destroyed in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister will also chair a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Guwahati to discuss drug scenario in the northeastern region and ways to mitigate it.

PTI Guwahati
October 07, 2022 16:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah. File

ADVERTISEMENT

About 25,000kg of drugs, seized as part of a massive drive carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will be destroyed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Saturday, officials said.

Mr. Shah will also chair a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Guwahati to discuss drug scenario in the northeastern region and ways to mitigate it. Chief Ministers and DGPs of all northeastern States will participate in the meeting. About 11,000kg of narcotic substances will be destroyed by the NCB in Guwahati on Saturday.

Additionally, approximately 13,675kg of confiscated narcotics (heroin, ganja, codeine cough syrup, narcotic pills) will be destroyed by Assam (2,531kg) and Tripura (11,144kg), an official said, adding approximately 25,000kg of drugs will be destroyed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibiting the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to make the society drugs-free, the NCB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is running a special mission from June 1 to destroy confiscated drugs.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the NCB had decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000kg drugs will be destroyed by all regional units of the NCB.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The NCB achieved the target in just 60 days, well before the deadline, and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding the fight against drug abuse. “Around 82,000kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30,” another official said.

A national conference on July 30 was held in Chandigarh under this campaign; the Home Minister started the process of destroying 31,000kg of narcotics by various field units of NCB through virtual medium.

“During this special extermination drive from June 1-7, about 1,09,000kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the NCB,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
Guwahati
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app