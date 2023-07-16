ADVERTISEMENT

'Abnormal' rainfall in 15 Rajasthan districts so far this monsoon

July 16, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan has recorded ‘abnormal’ rainfall, 80.9% more than the normal till July 15

PTI

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Karni Vihar underpass after incessant rainfall, in Jaipur on July 11. | Photo Credit: ANI

Fifteen of Rajasthan’s 33 districts have received ‘abnormal’ rainfall this monsoon season so far while there is no district under deficit rainfall category, according to official data.

However, Jaisalmer is falling under ‘scanty’ rainfall category (-60% or less), according to a report from the water resources department.

At the same time, due to widespread rainfall, water storage in 690 dams in the State is 58.09% of the total capacity of 12580.03 mqm as on July 15, which was 43.67% in the corresponding period last year.

Normal rainfall in the State from June 1 to July 15 is 146.39 mm, against which Rajasthan has recorded 264.75 mm rain during the period this year, which is 80.9% more than the normal rains.

Fifteen districts of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur have recorded abnormal rainfall (60% or more) while the rainfall in 11 districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh is under 20% to 59%.

Normal rainfall (19% to -19%) is in Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar whereas there is no district under deficit rainfall (-20% to -59%).

The MeT department has issued a “yellow” alert for heavy rainfall in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Tonk on Monday, and heavy rainfall in Alwar, Baran, Dausa on Tuesday.

