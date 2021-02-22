Abhishek Banerjee’s wife says she’s willing to join CBI probe

Kolkata

CBI served noticed to Rujira Banerjee and her sister Menaka Gambhir in connection with a coal theft case

Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday responded to the notice served by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that she is willing to join the probe.

“Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the Investigation, you may visit my residence, as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm i.e 23 February 2021,” Ms. Banerjee wrote in a letter addressed to Umesh Kumar, Investigation Officer of the case.

The communication by Ms. Banerjee also urged the CBI to inform about their schedule.

The CBI on Sunday sent a notice to Ms. Banerjee in connection with a case registered on November 27, 2020 in connection with a case involving alleged “coal theft”. The central agency has also served a notice to Maneka Gambhir, Ms. Banerjee’s sister.

Trinamool Congress MP and president of the party’s youth wing Abhishek Banerjee had described the CBI notice to his wife “predictable” and “desperate”.

Mr. Banerjee had said that if the agency uses such measures as ploys to “intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down”.