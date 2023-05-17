ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Banerjee to form committee to look into people's issues that he has received during yatra

May 17, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - Kolkata

TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, who has been leading a mass outreach campaign for the party, has decided to form a committee to resolve complaints and issues of the masses

PTI

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee interacts with villagers in Birbhum district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has decided to form a committee of party leaders who will look into the issues and complaints of the masses that he had received during his ongoing mass outreach campaign.

Mr. Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, who has been conducting the 'Trinamool-eh Nabajowar' (new wave in Trinamool) mass outreach campaign since April 25, has been crisscrossing the entire state, meeting people, listening to their problems.

"Abhishek Banerjee at Durgapur Adhiveshan camp [last night] held a review meeting on the issues and people's concerns that he has been receiving during the yatra on the status and issues that have been pending. Given the nature of the work, he has asked to follow up on the matter and get it resolved as early as possible," a senior TMC leader said.

Also read: Trinamool Congress’ new outreach an image makeover for Abhishek Banerjee

During the meeting, Mr. Banerjee had said that a team of leaders would be formed who would personally visit the ground to monitor the status of the pending issues that have been taken up.

Mr. Banerjee began this campaign on April 25 in the Cooch Behar district and, so far, has covered more than 2,000 km in eight districts.

His campaign will end in the third week of June in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district. He had said the campaign would empower people to choose their own candidates through a secret ballot, whom the party would give nominations in the panchayat polls.

