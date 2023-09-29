HamberMenu
Abhishek Banerjee not to appear before ED, says he will be in Delhi for Trinamool’s protest on Oct. 3

The Trinamool leader has been asked to appear before the ED office in Kolkata on Oct. 3

September 29, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. File photo

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday, September 29, 2023 said he will not appear before Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata on October 3. Summon to Mr. Banerjee has been issued in the West Bengal school job scam. The Trinamool leader said that he will be in Delhi for party’s event on October 3.

“The fight against the deprivation of WB and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles. No force on Earth can hinder my dedication to fight for the people of WB and their fundamental rights. I’ll b in Delhi joining the protest on Oct 2nd & 3rd. STOP ME IF U CAN!” Mr. Banerjee said on social media platform X.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 28 issued summons to Mr. Banerjee on October 3 in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata.

The summons has been issued for investigation in the school job to Mr. Banerjee and the CEO of a company Leaps and Bounds.

The Trinamool leader was asked to appear before the ED office in Kolkata.

