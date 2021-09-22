Abhishek Banerjee likely to visit Agartala despite a ‘ban’ on his rally

Agartala

22 September 2021 01:30 IST

Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is expected to arrive in Agartala on Wednesday morning even after authorities imposed a ‘ban’ on his scheduled rally and the party not getting relief from the High Court. Party sources said the leader would attend a very important party programme and address a news conference during his brief stay.

Unlike previous occasions, neither TMC nor its hired I-Pac officially communicated the itinerary of Mr. Banerjee who earlier came twice. Triprua police sent him and four senior leaders ‘notice to appear’ to join investigation in connection with their alleged involvement in creating ruckus at the Khowai police station in Khowai district on August 8.

One of the noticed leaders, Kunal Ghosh, appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) at the NCC police station in Agartala on Tuesday. After the questioning, Mr. Ghosh complained of sickness and he was immediately admitted at a private hospital.

TMC, which was earlier denied permission to hold rallies on two previous dates this month had deferred the programme to September 22. The party yesterday moved the High Court of Tripura to seek its intervention to pave the rally as police allegedly were buying time.

The High Court notified the State government to know its version and the public prosecutors on Tuesday informed the court about enforcement of Section 144 under CrPC in two police station limits of the city that prohibited political programmes till November 4. The West Tripura District Magistrate on Monday night issued the notification against organising any outdoor political events citing threat to law and order situation ahead of Durga puja and Diwali festivals.

The District Magistrate also underlined the threat to public health from a possible third wave of Covid-19 in his order. It warned of action as per relevant laws against any violation of the promulgation.

The High Court bench, presided over by Justice Arindam Lodh, refused to intervene in matters of the administrative order issued for maintenance of public order and quashed the writ petition filed on behalf of the TMC.

TMC’s senior leaders from West Bengal who are camping here and local leaders refused to comment on the court’s order and said they would continue to work to expand the organisation and become a viable alternative to the BJP.