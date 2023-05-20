ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Banerjee appears before CBI in West Bengal school job scam

May 20, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee writes to CBI saying he had preferred SLP before Supreme Court challening the Calcutta High Court order

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, May 20, 2023, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the West Bengal school job scam.  

The agency has issued summons to the Diamond Harbour MP on Friday, May 19, after the Calcutta High Court dismissed his petition seeking recall of a previous order of the same court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.

Before his appearance before the agency Mr. Banerjee wrote to the CBI citing that he has preferred Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha order and the same shall be mentioned before the Supreme Court for urgent hearing on May 22 or when the court permits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Trinamool’s second in command had to suspend the party’s outreach initiative in Bankura to appear before the agency on Saturday. Mr. Banerjee on Friday had dared the CBI to arrest him. He has said that for the past three years the central agencies were trying to frame him first in coal (pilferage scam), then in cattle (smuggling) and now SSC (school service commission) recruitment scam.

While summons to Mr. Banerjee have been issued in the past by the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate in the coal pilferage scam, the name of the Trinamool leader in the recruitment scam came up last month, when an accused Kuntal Ghosh wrote to the Court alleging that he was threatened by the agencies to name Mr. Banerjee.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, in his order on April 13, said that accused Kuntal Ghosh could be questioned by the central agencies along with Mr. Banerjee. The Supreme Court on April 28 urged the then acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam to reassign two cases Soumen Nandy versus the State of West Bengal and Ramesh Malik versus State of West Bengal to a separate Bench. The matter was listed before Justice Amrita Sinha who refused to grant any relief to Mr. Banerjee in connection with appearing before the investigating agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US