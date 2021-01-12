Abhay submits conditional resignation

Chandigarh

12 January 2021 00:36 IST

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Ellenabad in Haryana Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday, in a letter to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offered his conditional resignation in support of the agitating farmers.

January 26 deadline

Mr. Chautala said if by January 26, the Centre did not withdraw the laws, his letter should be considered as his resignation.

Mr. Chautala is the sole INLD MLA in Haryana.

Advertising

Advertising