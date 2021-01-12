Other StatesChandigarh 12 January 2021 00:36 IST
Abhay submits conditional resignation
Updated: 12 January 2021 00:37 IST
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Ellenabad in Haryana Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday, in a letter to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offered his conditional resignation in support of the agitating farmers.
January 26 deadline
Mr. Chautala said if by January 26, the Centre did not withdraw the laws, his letter should be considered as his resignation.
Mr. Chautala is the sole INLD MLA in Haryana.
