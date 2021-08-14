Abdullah condemns killing of 3-year-old child in grenade attack in J-K’s Rajouri

Srinagar

14 August 2021 15:10 IST

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC), led by Sajad Lone, also condemned the attack.

National Conference president and Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday, condemned the killing of a three-year-old child in a grenade attack by militants on a BJP leader's house in Rajouri on Thursday.

“Violence in all its forms and manifestations brings countless miseries to people. I express my unison within the bereaved family; pray for strength to bear this inconsolable loss and fast recovery to all the others who have sustained injuries in this despicable act of violence,” he said.

Party's vice president, Omar Abdullah, while denouncing the attack, said that the vicious circle of violence must stop now.

"I condemn the heinous and despicable act that shows contempt for innocent lives. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and be brought to justice," he said.

“We unequivocally condemn the dastardly killing of a 4-year-old in a senseless attack on the family of Jasbir Singh. The attack on mainstream workers for their political affiliations is the worst violation of human rights. Such killings only add to our collective suffering,” the JKPC said on Twitter.

Six family members of the BJP leader, Jasbir Singh, were also injured in the attack.