Abdullah asks L-G to release detained leaders

Srinagar

24 December 2020 21:31 IST

After DDC victories, head of Gupkar alliance presses for restoration of 4G services

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who heads the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Thursday chaired a meeting of the grouping’s constituents in Srinagar and asked J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to release recently detained senior leaders “if the government wants democracy to survive in J&K”.

Dr. Abdullah, who discussed the results of the District Development Council (DDC) polls with the alliance partners, said, “If the L-G administration and Centre wants democracy to survive in J&K, all those detained recently should be released immediately”.

The veteran NC leader was referring to the detention of the three close aides of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti — former minister Naeem Akhtar, former legislator Peer Mansoor and former PDP deputy chairman Sartaj Madani.

Dr. Abdullah also pitched for restoration of the 4-G mobile Internet services. “Prime Minister Narendera Modi talks about 5-G in the country, while people of J&K are craving for high-speed Internet services. I urge the L-G administration and the Centre to ensure restoration of 4-G internet services as soon as possible,” he added.

On the future of the Gupkar alliance, Dr. Abdullah dismissed the rumours of divisions. “We are here to stay and nobody should have any doubt in it,” he said.

Gupkar alliance spokesman and Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also criticised the administration for detaining leaders of the alliance.

“It should desist from this and not humiliate the great verdict of DDC polls. What is the logic of this (preventive detention)? We have had the most peaceful DDC polls. We condemn these preventive detention and demand their release,” Mr. Lone said.

Mr. Lone expressed gratitude to the voters for the DDC results. “People of J&K after so many upheavals have reposed faith in democracy. It is to be reciprocated and respected,” he added.