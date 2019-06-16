Abandoned newborn in Rajasthan gets saviours

A newborn girl abandoned by her biological parents on a heap of garbage in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has met her saviours in the form of a journalist couple who have volunteered to adopt her. Some passers-by shifted the infant from the trash bin in Barnel village to Nagaur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Government Hospital, where she is recovering.

Journalist and film-maker Vinod Kapri and his wife Sakshi Joshi, a news anchor with a television channel, have decided to adopt her. They took the decision after a video of the infant soaked in blood went viral on social media on Friday. They enquired about her and announced that they would adopt her through the legal process.

After sharing on Twitter the video showing the little girl sleeping on the hospital bed, Mr. Kapri left for Nagaur on Saturday to meet her. He tweeted that though it was a tough road ahead because of the long queue at the Central Adoption Resource Authority, he would try his best to get his ‘daughter’ at the earliest.

“June 14 is the biggest of rejoice in our lives... Just the feeling that our sweet daughter is coming to our home is elating [for us]. We know that the process for adopting her is long and arduous, but we do hope that your prayers will help us surmount all difficulties,” Mr. Kapri tweeted.

Harsh Vardhan steps in

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called the doctors at the hospital on Saturday and asked them to give the best possible medical attention to the infant girl.

The couple received a flood of applause from the commentators on social media platforms, who also wished a speedy recovery to the infant.