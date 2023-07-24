HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abandoned houses, school burnt by mob led by women in Manipur’s Bishnupur district

The mob later also tried to take away a Casper vehicle of the BSF but the attempt was foiled by retaliatory fire from the force and the local volunteers deployed at the area.

July 24, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - Imphal

PTI
At least 10 abandoned houses and one school were burnt by armed miscreants at Torbung Bazaar area in Churachandpur district | file photo

At least 10 abandoned houses and one school were burnt by armed miscreants at Torbung Bazaar area in Churachandpur district | file photo | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 10 abandoned houses and one school were burnt by armed miscreants at Torbung Bazaar area in Churachandpur district bordering Bishnupur district, police said on Monday.

ALSO READ
Manipur police makes sixth arrest in sexual assault case

The mob, led by hundreds of women who purportedly acted as human shields, fired several rounds and locally made bombs during the attack on Saturday evening, police said.

The institute is Children Treasure High School located at Torbung Bazaar.

An Internet ban will not restore peace in Manipur 

"We hesitated to return fire when we saw the attackers approaching as the mob was led by hundreds of women. However, after we saw them trying to snatch a vehicle of the BSF and start burning our houses, we realised the need for retaliation," a local, who did not want to be named, told PTI.

The mob later also tried to take away a Casper vehicle of the BSF but the attempt was foiled by retaliatory fire from the force and the local volunteers deployed at the area.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.