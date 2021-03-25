AASU intensifies anti-CAA protests

GUWAHATI

25 March 2021 00:47 IST

Members go on 11-hour hunger strike

Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday went on an 11-hour hunger strike across the State to protest the BJP’s avowed commitment to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after the Assembly elections.

The hunger strike coincided with the election rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AASU members had on March 20 organised a State-wide rally on two-wheelers to oppose the CAA. “We will never allow the CAA to be implemented. Assam cannot be a dumping ground for immigrants all the time,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

Another students’ organisation, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad has also announced a fresh phase of anti-CAA protest from March 25. “We will fight the CAA come what may,” Parishad general secretary Palash Changmai said. While the BJP and its allies claim the CAA is a non-issue, the Congress-led Mahajot and a new regional front have campaigned against the law.