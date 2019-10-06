Other States

29 Aarey protesters get bail

Police patrol entry points leading to Aarey Colony where MMRCL axing trees for a carshed project, in Mumbai.

Police patrol entry points leading to Aarey Colony where MMRCL axing trees for a carshed project, in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

Advocate Aditya Bambulkar, who appeared on behalf of the accused, confirmed that they were granted bail by the holiday court in Dindoshi.

The 29 protesters arrested by the Aarey Police in the early hours of Saturday were on Sunday granted bail by a holiday court. The protesters, which include women and students, were accused of assaulting the duty policemen who were enforcing bandobast at Aarey from Friday night, when the MMRCL started cutting the trees in the area.

“They have been granted conditional bail on a cash bond of ₹7,000 each. The conditions of the bail also requite them to appear at the police station for inquiries," Mr. Bambulkar said.

