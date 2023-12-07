AAP’s poor show in Assembly polls gives Opposition ammunition to target Punjab govt.

December 07, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) disappointing performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress, and other political parties have stepped up their attack on the AAP’s governance model in Punjab.

The Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the AAP, terming the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly polls in States including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan – a result of Punjab’s failed governance model.

Senior Akali Dal leader and former Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema on Wednesday said “The AAP had made Punjab a face of its election campaign. They were seen hard-selling its Punjab governance model during its campaign to seek votes. As they have badly lost in these elections it clearly shows that they have failed to convince the voters about their self-proclaimed performance. Their fake model of performance has been exposed and rejected by the voters.”

The leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Congress’s Partap Singh Bajwa, who has been critical of any alliance with the AAP in Punjab, said that AAP should learn its lesson from its poor show in recent assembly elections.

Alleging that the AAP’s Punjab government has been squandering Punjab exchequer on the “party expansion”, Mr. Bajwa said the AAP government must learn lessons from the “humiliating defeat” in the assembly election and start focusing on the State now.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that huge amounts from the State exchequer were wasted by the AAP-led State government for election campaigning, but the people of these States did not buy the “fake Punjab Model” and AAP ended up securing fewer votes than NOTA.