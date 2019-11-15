AAP’s donations nearly doubled in 2018-19, says poll panel report

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the income of the Aam Aadmi Party from donations nearly doubled, according to the party’s annual audited accounts for 2018-2019 submitted to the Election Commission of India.

The report, made public by the ECI on Wednesday, said AAP’s “donations and contributions” went up from ₹10.61crore in 2017-2018 to ₹19.17 crore in 2018-2019. The party’s expenditure on elections also shot up from ₹33.21 lakh in the previous financial year to ₹4.30 crore in 2018-2019.

AAP’s “cash and cash equivalents” stood at ₹7.95 crore, which was over twice the amount on March 31, 2018, – ₹3.87 crore. In total, at the end of the financial year, AAP’s total funds, including fixed assets and loans, stood at ₹10.11 crore, an increase from ₹6.06 crore at the end of 2017-2018.

The ECI also published the Samajwadi Party’s annual accounts report, which showed a decrease in the party’s income from ₹47.19 crore in 2017-2018 to ₹33.80 crore in 2018-2019. While donations and “other income” increased, income from fees and subscriptions reduced from ₹19.57 crore in 2017-2018 to ₹51.49 lakh in 2018-2019. The SP’s income from donations, contributions and grants more than doubled from ₹73.99 lakh to ₹1.83 crore in 2018-2019. The party ended 2018-2019 with ₹572.21 crore in total funds.