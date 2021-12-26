‘AAP will solve problems of anganwadi, ASHA workers’

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal speakiing at his ‘Dialogue with anganwadi and ASHA workers’ in Amritsar on Saturday.

Amritsar

26 December 2021 01:09 IST

Kejriwal also promises to remove corruption from Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers of Punjab and assured to resolve their issues if his party is voted to power in the State in the upcoming Assembly elections.

While addressing a programme ‘Arvind Kejriwal’s Dialogue with Anganwadi and ASHA Workers’, the Delhi Chief Minister said the “hardships of anganwadi workers such as low pay scale, no vacation, and no compensation to families of ASHA workers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic were the matters of their plight”.

AAP is the only party that goes to people to know their issues so that once it is voted to power it can solve them, he said.

He promised that like in Delhi, corruption will be eliminated from Punjab’s system and all demands of ASHA and anganwadi workers will be met. “Third guarantee announced by AAP, which was heavily criticised by other political parties, is that it alone will provide a great deal of financial help to women in Punjab,” said Mr. Kejriwal. “We only did one thing in Delhi – corruption elimination. Then we were able to provide free water, electricity, the best schools and hospitals, and free transportation for women,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, party leader and MP Bhagwant Mann said, “We do not make manifesto sitting in the drawing rooms like other parties. We go to the people to know their issues and needs.”

Meets lawyers

In a separate meeting with lawyers, Mr. Kejriwal claimed that it was only AAP which could give a better future to Punjab and the country. “About 80,000 lawyers from Punjab can form their own government by joining AAP,” he said.

“Medical and life risk insurance cover has been provided to lawyers and their families, and chambers in the courts for lawyers were set up,” he said.