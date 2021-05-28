AAP wants financial aid in Punjab for cab drivers, small artists

He appealed to the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the taxi and auto drivers

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema of Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh demanding to provide financial assistance on the lines of the Delhi government, to the taxi drivers, labourers, shopkeepers, small artists and other poor sections during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Cheema stated that the entire country, including Punjab, had been going through a tough time for the last two years due to the pandemic.

“Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government had announced financial assistance of ₹5,000 for over 2.10 lakh labourers and 1.56 lakh drivers and other poor sections. In Punjab, various sections of people, including taxi drivers, labourers, small shopkeepers and artists have been going through a recession.”

Hence he appealed to the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the taxi and auto drivers along with the labourers so that they could support their families.