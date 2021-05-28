Other States

AAP wants financial aid in Punjab for cab drivers, small artists

Leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema of Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh demanding to provide financial assistance on the lines of the Delhi government, to the taxi drivers, labourers, shopkeepers, small artists and other poor sections during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Cheema stated that the entire country, including Punjab, had been going through a tough time for the last two years due to the pandemic.

“Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government had announced financial assistance of ₹5,000 for over 2.10 lakh labourers and 1.56 lakh drivers and other poor sections. In Punjab, various sections of people, including taxi drivers, labourers, small shopkeepers and artists have been going through a recession.”

Hence he appealed to the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the taxi and auto drivers along with the labourers so that they could support their families.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 4:17:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/aap-wants-financial-aid-in-punjab-for-cab-drivers-small-artists/article34662196.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY