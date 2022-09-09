AAP tries to position itself in Haryana ahead of 2024 Assembly polls

ADVERTISEMENT

In an attempt to position the Aam Aadmi Party in the political spectrum of Haryana ahead of the 2024 Assembly election, the Party as a part of its nationwide ‘Make India number one’ campaign held a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Haryana’s Adampur on Thursday.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a by-poll was expected in Adampur in the next few months, and that by-poll would be the trailer for the Assembly elections 2024. “Adampur will be our entry gate to Haryana and through that gate itself, the AAP will form the government in Haryana in 2024. I am traveling all over the world to fix schools-hospitals, you too can get me to fix your schools-hospitals. I appeal to all the youth to bring an end to old-style politics and bring in our new-age politics,” he said, addressing a gathering.

He alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was closing down government schools day by day. “If government schools are closed like this, then where will the children of the poor go? We don’t want to shut down government schools, but instead increase their number and make them excellent,” he said.

He added “We will go to every State and bring people together. To Make India No 1, we all will have to ensure free and excellent education, healthcare, electricity, and water besides employment for all. There is only one purpose left to my life now, I am on a mission to Make India No 1; we will all come together and make India the strongest and greatest nation of the world.”

Claiming that corruption has been completely eradicated in Punjab, where AAP is in power, Mr. Kejriwal said, “My brother Sardar Bhagwant Mann is now the CM of Punjab. He has eliminated corruption from all the government departments. No officer can dare to ask for bribery because he has made it clear that if someone does so, people can send a recording and he will suspend them within 24 hours.”

