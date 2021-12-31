AAP to make Goa candidates sign affidavits to avoid defections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will be contesting next year’s Goa Assembly elections, on Thursday said its candidates will have to sign legal affidavits mentioning that they will not quit the party to join another one.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has taken this decision to stem defections as it feels that the coastal State is ‘notorious’ for politicians jumping to other parties, an AAP leader said.

The AAP has decided to contest all 40 seats in Goa Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in February 2022.

“Goa, despite being a tiny State is notorious for political defections,” AAP leader Amit Palekar said. “In order to resolve the problem, the AAP candidates will sign a legal affidavit, promising that they will not quit the party to join another one,” he said.