AAP throws 5-point challenge at Congress govt. in Punjab

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound State

Political action in the run-up to the Assembly Elections in Punjab in 2022 has started to gain momentum with political parties preparing their electoral ground. Aam Aadmi Party’s supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab on Wednesday, threw a five point challenge at the ruling Congress, asking it to fulfil 2017 election promises.

On his first day of the tour, Mr Kejriwal congratulated Punjab’s new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on his appointment. “We want Punjab to develop and proceed on the path of progress. I have a message for our new CM Channi sahab. The people of Punjab are demanding five things first, which needs immediate action,” he said.

“First, there are allegations that he (Channi) inducted tainted Ministers in his Cabinet and tainted officers into prime posts. All these tainted ministers, MLAs and officials need to be removed; cases should be registered against them with strict action. Also, people are upset over the Bargari (sacrilege) case. The masterminds of the case, I don't need to say who they are, didn't get any punishment so far. Mr. Channi should read Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's report; he will find the names. Action can be taken within 24 hours with their arrests,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the Congress had promised employment or an unemployment allowance and that needs to be immediately given within a week. “Fourthly, former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh had promised to waive the loans of the farmers, which should be done. Lastly, the Congress is saying they know how the power purchase agreements can be cancelled, so they should do the same,” he said.

“Carry out these five things, the people of Punjab are demanding this. You have four months before the elections. I had a government of only 49 days when I first came to power. In those 49 days, I had cut the electricity bills by half and provided water for free. If I can do these things in 49 days, then CM Channi should be able to do the same in four months,” he said.

On the Punjab Congress turmoil, Mr. Kejriwal said that at present, political instability is there in Punjab, which is unfortunate. “There is a dirty fight going on for power. The people of Punjab don’t know to whom they should take their problems to, as the Congress has made a spectacle. Now, only the Aam Aadmi Party can give Punjab a stable, good and honest government,” he said.